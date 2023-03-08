STRIDE 100K Vertical Challenge 

Submitted by STRIDE Adaptive Sports

STRIDE Adaptive Sports, an organization that levels the playing field for youth and veterans with disabilities, recently announced that its biggest fundraising event of the year, the 100,000 Vertical Challenge Ski Race, raised over $83,000.

The event took place on Monday, February 27th, when more than 54 participants completed 100,000 vertical feet of skiing and snowboarding at Jiminy Peak. This marathon athletic feat raised funds that make sports and recreation accessible to everyone, regardless of their disability. Several corporations and foundations added their support, along with the great efforts of the participants through peer-to-peer fundraising competition. At its heart, the event is more a competition of fundraising, and the skiing is just a celebration. All proceeds will fund 18 different sports and recreation programs for people with disabilities, and in particular our 3 mountain resort adaptive snowsports programs at Jiminy Peak, Catamount, and Titus Mountains.

For program information, contact Program Director Allison Ryan at 518-598-1279, or aryan@stride.org. A detailed list of STRIDE sponsors can be viewed at www.stride.org/about/sponsors/.