Stefanik’s District Office Formally Opens

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has formally opened a district office at the new county offices at 99 Troy Road in East Greenbush. The congressional office will answer constituent requests for assistance on Social Security, passport issues, disability benefits, and other related issues.

The offices for Congresswoman Stefanik are the first congressional offices to be opened in Rensselaer County in recent memory. Former Congressman Jerry Solomon maintained offices in East Greenbush in the 1980s and former Congressman Michael McNulty operated an office in downtown Troy two decades ago.

Through the 2022 congressional redistricting, Congresswoman Stefanik became representative of most of Rensselaer County, representing 14 out of the 16 municipalities, with the exception of Troy and Rensselaer, along with half of North Greenbush.