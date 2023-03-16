Nor’easter Hammers Region

Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Power

Local, county, and state highway officials, as well as field technicians tasked with restoring power had their work cut out for them earlier this week, as a massive, multi-day nor’easter hammered Rensselaer and surrounding counties with rain, wind, and heavy snow. The storm dumped as much as three feet in some areas, making travel difficult, if not impossible, and knocking out power for tens of thousands in the region.