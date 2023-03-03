Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image: You must be logged in to view this article.
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has formally opened a district office at the new county offices at 99 Troy Road in East Greenbush. The congressional office will answer constituent requests for assistance on Social Security, passport issues, disability benefits, and other related issues. The offices for Congresswoman Stefanik are the first congressional offices […]
by Denise Wright Even with Supervisor PJ Roder on vacation, the Stephentown Town Board was working hard at a brief meeting on February 20th. The board approved bills from the General account totaling approximately $19,000 and claims over $38,000 from the highway account with an overall total of $57,854.98. After approving the minutes from the […]
Hoosick Falls Submitted by James Lynch On Thursday, February 9th, and Monday, February 13th, the Hoosick Falls bowling team traveled to Boulevard Bowl in Schenectady for this year’s Section 2 Bowling Tournament. Bowling as individuals in the Girls’ Tournament, senior Jordyn Wilwol 204-538-1065 and freshman Hailey Bedford 257-546-1030 each received recognition for their bowling. Hailey’s […]
View this week’s entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image: You must be logged in to view this article.
At Inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational Submitted by BNL Varsity Wrestling Coach Wade Prather Tallulah Powers was runner-up at 165 pounds in the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational held at Onondaga Community College. She was one of only three finalists from Section 2, and the only Runner Up. The meeting of 204 of the State’s top female […]