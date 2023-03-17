Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Power Local, county, and state highway officials, as well as field technicians tasked with restoring power had their work cut out for them earlier this week, as a massive, multi-day nor’easter hammered Rensselaer and surrounding counties with rain, wind, and heavy snow. The storm dumped as much as three feet […]
Submitted by the NYSDEC New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently announced the issuance of final water quality guidance values to regulate Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), and 1,4-Dioxane (1,4-D) in New York State waters. The finalized guidance values support the state’s ongoing efforts to protect public health, as well as the […]
Submitted by HFCSD Communications Recently, six members from the Hoosick Falls FFA Chapter attended the annual NYS FFA Member Leadership Series (MLS) Conference in Syracuse. This conference is held to empower agriculture education students with knowledge and skills that they need to be confident and capable leaders. FFA members Jessica Haynes, Amber Bulson, Cole Ziehm, […]
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Rensselaer County has announced a new school bus safety program in partnership with BusPatrol that will enable school buses to utilize automated enforcement solutions to enhance student safety. As part of the county program, school districts that participate will be able to equip their entire school bus fleet with BusPatrol stop-arm […]