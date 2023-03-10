Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image: You must be logged in to view this article.
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Rensselaer County has announced a new school bus safety program in partnership with BusPatrol that will enable school buses to utilize automated enforcement solutions to enhance student safety. As part of the county program, school districts that participate will be able to equip their entire school bus fleet with BusPatrol stop-arm […]
Submitted by STRIDE Adaptive Sports On Friday, March 3rd, STRIDE Adaptive Sports held the 18th annual Wounded Warrior Snowfest Welcome Ceremony, which gathers veterans and their families for a weekend of fun at Jiminy Peak and other attractions. STRIDE Adaptive Sports provides special needs individuals with the opportunity to participate in recreational and sporting activities. […]
View this week’s entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image: You must be logged in to view this article.
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Rensselaer County has announced a new school bus safety program in partnership with BusPatrol that will enable school buses to utilize automated enforcement solutions to enhance student safety. As part of the county program, school districts that participate will be able to equip their entire school bus fleet with BusPatrol stop-arm […]
Hoosick Falls Submitted by James Lynch On Thursday, February 9th, and Monday, February 13th, the Hoosick Falls bowling team traveled to Boulevard Bowl in Schenectady for this year’s Section 2 Bowling Tournament. Bowling as individuals in the Girls’ Tournament, senior Jordyn Wilwol 204-538-1065 and freshman Hailey Bedford 257-546-1030 each received recognition for their bowling. Hailey’s […]