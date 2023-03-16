FFA Members Attend Leadership Conference

Submitted by HFCSD Communications

Recently, six members from the Hoosick Falls FFA Chapter attended the annual NYS FFA Member Leadership Series (MLS) Conference in Syracuse. This conference is held to empower agriculture education students with knowledge and skills that they need to be confident and capable leaders.

FFA members Jessica Haynes, Amber Bulson, Cole Ziehm, Luke Hoag, Karson Holbrook, and Lucias Gaillard learned about the importance of leadership, how to build trust with others, and how FFA helps develop those skills that can be used to improve their chapter, school, and community.