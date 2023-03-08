County Announces Bus Safety Program 

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County has announced a new school bus safety program in partnership with BusPatrol that will enable school buses to utilize automated enforcement solutions to enhance student safety. As part of the county program, school districts that participate will be able to equip their entire school bus fleet with BusPatrol stop-arm photo enforcement technology to capture the license plates of motorists who illegally pass stopped school buses that put children in danger as they get on and off the bus.

So far, Hoosic Valley Central, Hoosick Falls Central, Schodack Central, Berlin Central, Averill Park Central, Brunswick (Brittonkill) Central, East Greenbush Central, and Wynantskill Union Free school districts have started installation. The school bus fleets at each district, totaling more than 400 buses, will be outfitted with modern safety technology.