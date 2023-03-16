Brunswick Cell Tower Extension a Done Deal

by Doug La Rocque

Even before the ink on the application was dry, the Brunswick Planning Board learned that a planned 20-foot extension of the cell tower located on land at the intersection of Creek Road and Menemsha Lane is a go, if Blue Sky Towers meets the minimum federal criteria. Under a federal law adopted during the Obama administration, neither local nor state officials can stop it. The law allows for a one-time increase in tower height, in this case, to add an AT&T antenna array above the current Verizon Wireless array already on the tower.