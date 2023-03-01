Avoiding Coyote Conflicts

Submitted by the NYSDEC

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently issued guidance to help prevent conflicts between people and coyotes. Coyote sightings are likely to increase in the coming months and DEC encourages New Yorkers to be aware of the potential for conflicts, and follow DEC guidelines to prevent negative encounters.

Coyotes inhabit a variety of habitats throughout the state, from rural farmland and forests to populated suburban and urban areas. For the most part, coyotes will avoid human contact. However, conflicts with people and pets may occur, particularly during the spring denning and pupping period when coyotes tend to be more territorial and protective of pups. Furthermore, if coyotes learn to associate food, such as garbage or pet food, with people, these animals may lose their natural fear of humans, increasing the potential for close encounters or conflicts.

To reduce or prevent conflicts with coyotes, New Yorkers are encouraged to take the following steps: