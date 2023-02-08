State Route 7 Reopens, Detour Lifted

Submitted by the NYS DOT

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the reopening of State Route 7 in the Town of Hoosick, Rensselaer County, following an emergency culvert replacement underneath the highway. The DOT and contractor forces have worked around the clock since the emergency closure on January 13 to replace the damaged culvert, which carries overflow water from the Hoosic River, and reopen the road. With the road reopened, the detour that was in place has been removed.