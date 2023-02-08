Courtesy of the RCSD
The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp.
The Summer Camp is for boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 who, because of economic reasons, would not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp or enjoy a summer vacation. Campers must be up-to-date on immunizations and have received a medical physical after May 1, 2022. This year’s camp session runs from Sunday, July 23 through Saturday, July 29.
Detailed information about the camp may be found on the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute website, www.sheriffsinstitute.org.
Applications may be obtained by contacting the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at 518-266-1903. Qualified campers will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The deadline for submissions is March 30.