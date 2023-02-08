Courtesy of the RCSD

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp.

​The Summer Camp is for boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 who, because of economic reasons, would not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp or enjoy a summer vacation. Campers must be up-to-date on immunizations and have received a medical physical after May 1, 2022. This year’s camp session runs from Sunday, July 23 through Saturday, July 29.

​Detailed information about the camp may be found on the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute website, www.sheriffsinstitute.org.

​Applications may be obtained by contacting the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at 518-266-1903. Qualified campers will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The deadline for submissions is March 30.