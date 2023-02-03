At Inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational Submitted by BNL Varsity Wrestling Coach Wade Prather Tallulah Powers was runner-up at 165 pounds in the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational held at Onondaga Community College. She was one of only three finalists from Section 2, and the only Runner Up. The meeting of 204 of the State’s top female […]