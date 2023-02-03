Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by GLSP Due to warmer than usual temperatures, the 38th annual ice fishing contest at Grafton Lakes State Park has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5:30 am to 2 pm. Join in on the fun as several-hundred anglers brave the cold temperatures for their chance to make a winning catch on several […]
On Tuesday, January 25, Cheney Library honored Ms. Deborah Tudor for her 12 years of service on the Cheney Library Board of Trustees. During her tenure as a trustee, Ms. Tudor made immense contributions to physical improvements of the library’s property. Some of these projects include the installation of a propane fireplace, creation of the […]
At Inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational Submitted by BNL Varsity Wrestling Coach Wade Prather Tallulah Powers was runner-up at 165 pounds in the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational held at Onondaga Community College. She was one of only three finalists from Section 2, and the only Runner Up. The meeting of 204 of the State’s top female […]
