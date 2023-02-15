Berlin – David A. Berry, 68, of Apopka, Florida, went to be with his Lord God and Savior on January 26th, 2023 following a long battle with cancer and kidney failure. He was born on July 5, 1954 in Jacksonville, Florida. The oldest of four children, he was raised with his close family in Center Berlin, NY. Dynamic in many church and high school activities, he was a Regents Scholar graduate of Berlin Central School, class of 1972. During high school, Dave worked at Sykes Store in Stephentown. Dave graduated in 1977 from Lynchburg Baptist College, Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA with a degree in broadcast engineering. It was there he met his wife, Dana McGee. Dave was a radio-telecommunications engineer for 20 years with the Christian broadcast program The Radio Bible Hour with Rev. J. Harold Smith. He retired as an engineer from WKMG, Channel 6, a CBS affiliate in Orlando, Florida. Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Gayle Berry, his brother Kevin, and his sister, Brenda Darcy (Kevin). He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dana Berry, his son, Javan Berry, his father, Alvin Berry (Maureen), his brother, Glenn Berry (Donna), his sister-in-law, Diane Smith (Jeff), and brother-in-law, Don McGee (Karen), along with many nieces and nephews. He was a very caring, loving husband and a devoted father and always looked out for the well-being of others. His kindness was sincere to everyone he met. He will be fondly remembered by his cherished friends from his years in the Taconic Valley. Dave spoke often of the beauty of the area and of his friends he missed so dearly. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Apopka Fire Dept., 175 E. 5th St., Apopka, FL, 32701 in memory of David.