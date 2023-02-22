Air Quality Monitoring Supported by Local Officials

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

Local officials have joined Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin’s call for air monitoring in county and upstate following a train derailment in Ohio and release of hazardous materials.

On Tuesday, County Executive McLaughlin publicly called for the federal Environmental Protection Agency to conduct air monitoring in Rensselaer County and upstate to ensure public health and safety. The train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio caused the release of hazardous chemicals being transported by the train, and McLaughlin said he is concerned about prevailing winds carrying harmful contaminants to the east and upstate New York.