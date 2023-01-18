Hoosick Still Waiting and Waiting

By Doug La Rocque

The Town of Hoosick has applications in to New York State for two major grants. The one that has been in a holding pattern the longest is the $925,000 Recreational State and Municipal Facilities (SAM) grant. It has been in the hands of the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) for many months, with absolutely no word on its fate. DASNY is the state agency that oversees such grants and is notorious for taking a year or more to come to a conclusion. At the Monday, January 9 meeting of the Hoosick Town Board, Supervisor Mark Surdam said once again, despite repeated inquiries, they have heard nothing.

The other grant is newer—it’s only been a few months since the application was filed. That is for the replacement of the Cottrel Road Bridge, estimated to cost $1.98 million. The Town would have to bear 20 percent of that cost, about $99,000