Brunswick’s Multi-Family Housing Moratorium Repealed

By Doug La Rocque

With several two-family and multi-family housing applications before the Brunswick Planning Board in 2021, residents and some Planners started expressing concerns about density, especially with some of these proposed housing units in areas they felt were not a good fit. The concern reached the Town Board, who decided they should review their zoning as to where and where not these projects might be allowed. Thus, the moratorium came into being while that zoning study took place.

One plan that was proposed resulted in a full zoning law change, but met with some push back at a public hearing, and Board members decided to