New Medical Building Gains Brunswick Planners’ Approval

By Doug La Rocque
Following a sidewalk to nowhere issue and delays over sewer design and easements, Paulsen Development’s application to construct a two-story medical building at 112 McChesney Avenue gained conditional approval from the Brunswick Planning Board at their Thursday, December 15 meeting. Those conditions were numerous, however.
Water and Sewer Department Superintendent Bill Bradley has given his approval to the preliminary sewer design, although
You must be logged in to view this article.