Brunswick Solar Moratorium, Housing Code Changes Approved

By Doug La Rocque

Two issues, one that has been before the Brunswick Town Board for only a few months, another that has been discussed for more than a year, saw action taken at the Thursday, December 8 meeting.

First was changes to Town Code as they related to construction of two-family and multi-family homes. Density concerns sparked a moratorium on such consideration and construction in late 2021 while the Town looked at where such construction should be allowed and consideration of a density factor. That moratorium was eventually extended twice. The initial changes, which involved several code modifications, met with some opposition at a public hearing, and were pulled back. The newer version was approved as a local law, and takes effect upon filing with the New York State Secretary of State’s Office.