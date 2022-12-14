Barbara J. Greene – Obituary

Brunswick – Barbara J. Greene, 85, passed away on December 4, 2022 at her home, with her loving family by her side, after a short illness. Born in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Frank Noyes and Ellen McCullum Noyes, and the loving wife of 67 years to Albert J. Greene, Jr. Barbara for many years worked in the banking industry. She is survived by her husband Albert, her children David Greene of Grafton and Meg (Dan) Reiser of Melrose. She loved spending time with her grandchildren Daniel (Karly Dolen) Reiser, Jr., Jenna (Curtis) Beck and Elara (Thomas) Foley. In addition to her mother and father, Barbara was predeceased by her sister Nancy O’Reilly. Family and friends were invited to call on Thursday, December 8. Funeral services followed. The family asks in memory of Barbara, to thank a veteran, and go out to eat and enjoy yourself with family and friends. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.