Workforce Development Career Center Opens at Hudson Valley Community College

Courtesy of HVCC

On Thursday, October 27, College, State, and County officials gathered for the opening of the new Workforce Development Career Center at Hudson Valley Community College. The Center, which will be a satellite office of the Rensselaer County Career Center, is operated in conjunction with the Capital Region Workforce Development Board, which will also be located on campus. The new Career Center will provide job seekers with customized career planning, resumé assistance, career search workshops, and tuition assistance for short-term training through the federal Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act. The Center will work in partnership with the College’s Center for Career and Transfer in providing services that complement and expand the connection between education and workforce placement, and development activities in the region. Local and regional businesses also will have the opportunity to use the Center for recruiting and development of current and future employees.