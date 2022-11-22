Eliminating Homelessness Among Veterans

Submitted by Kathy Betzinger

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) has been working with veterans to eliminate homelessness among their population. The Elks National Foundation awards grants to support this effort.

Dale Louks, past BPOE State Vice President, and Brunswick BPOE Exalted Ruler Mike Pendergast applied for an ENF Beacon Grant to help a local women's homeless shelter. As a result, the Capital District Women's Veterans, Christopher House, received a $5,000 grant to purchase a shed for their residents’ needs. The mission of CDWV.org is to provide supportive services, housing, and community, enabling women veterans in need to return to productive and independent roles in their communities and families.