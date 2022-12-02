Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by Ed Parham More than 5,500 participants braved the cold this past Thanksgiving morning to participate in the 75th Troy Turkey Trot, the nation’s 12th oldest road race. Below is a list of event winners, along with their respective race completion times: 10K Men’s Winner – Sean O’Brien (30:44) 10K Women’s Winner – Charlotte […]
Submitted by the Office of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin and the Rensselaer County Legislature Office of the Minority At a special meeting on Tuesday, November 29, the Rensselaer County Legislature approved the 2023 County budget by a vote of 16-2, earning strong bi-partisan support. The budget provides a one-percent property tax decrease, marking the […]
View this week’s entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) is pleased to welcome Ms. Amy Ferullo as Berlin Middle High School’s new Assistant Principal. Ms. Ferullo’s dynamic teaching background in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as her 21 years in the field of Special Education, makes her a valuable and exciting addition […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On Thursday, November 10, the Berlin Middle/High and Elementary Schools held Veterans Day assemblies to honor local veterans through musical performances and presentations. Local veterans Roger Lemere; Robert Hill; Siegfried Krahforst; Sandra Duval, wife of veteran Claude Duval; Patricia Mohos, wife of veteran Frank Mohos, Richard Terpening, Rolland Hewitt, Daryl Maxon, […]