No More Sidewalk to Nowhere

Brunswick Planning Board

By Doug La Rocque

During a recent public hearing on Paulsen Development’s desire to construct a two-story medical building on McChesney Avenue, the issue of a sidewalk in front of the building was discussed. The owner stated he was not opposed to it, except that there are currently no other sidewalks, concrete or otherwise, between the rear Walmart entrance and Hoosick Road (NYS Route 7). He did state he saw no need for a sidewalk if there was nothing to connect it to. At the Planning Board’s Thursday, October 6 meeting, the issue was resolved. The owner agreed to put the money for a sidewalk in escrow, to be built if any connecting sidewalks are ever constructed.