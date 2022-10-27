2023 County Budget Proposed

Fifth Straight Year with Property Tax Reduction

From the Office of County Executive Steve McLaughlin

The proposed 2023 Rensselaer County budget would include a 1 percent property tax reduction, making it the fifth consecutive year with such a reduction. When combined with the previous four years, property taxes will have been reduced by 20 percent under County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

“Under the 2023 budget, the County tax levy will decrease by 1 percent. While modest, when coupled with the previous tax reductions from the past four years, it will mean our taxes have decreased by one-fifth in just five years. A 20 percent reduction in taxes is, we believe, is not equaled by any County in the State, and shows Rensselaer County is a leader in protecting taxpayers and encouraging other development,” added McLaughlin.