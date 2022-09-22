Brunswick Tailgate Sale 

On Sunday, October 9, from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, Brunswick Grange will hold their annual fall agricultural tailgate sale at the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds, Rt. 67 and 40. More than 50 vendors will have varieties of chickens, ducks, geese, pigeons, veggies, plants, and other agricultural items. Absolutely NO dogs, cats, puppies, or kittens will be allowed for sale. A donation of $15 per vendor will be charged at the gate. Spectators are free. The event will be held rain or shine. For more information call 518-279-9113.