by Amy Modesti

On Saturday morning, July 30, over 300 motorcyclists, including members of the Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Warren County Sheriff’s Departments, as well as the New York State Police, rode in the Fifth Annual Upstate New York Wounded Vet Run for U.S. Marine Corps. Sgt. Jeffrey Combs of East Harrison, NY. Starting at the Brunswick Harley Davidson and ending at Wicked Pub and Eatery in Clifton Park, with Troy Police assisting with traffic control, motorcyclists and veterans came out to aid their comrade in droves.

Every year, Chairman Mike Drinkwine Jr., along with Eric Remington, who helped found the Upstate NY Wounded Vet Run with guidance from Andy Biggio of the Boston Wounded Vet Run, honor a veteran that was either injured in training or active duty, with proceeds raised going towards that individual.