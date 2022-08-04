ARPA Funds July Meetings in Poestenkill

The ARPA listening team of Poestenkill recently held the second in a series of public meetings to solicit further project suggestions from residents. The ARPA team gave a brief overview of the federal funding and the Board’s desire to use the funds for projects that Poestenkill could not otherwise afford and that would have long-term, lasting impact.

The ideas discussed will be added to the March suggestions and will be considered for feasibility, cost, and merit. There will be future discussions by the Board to review those suggestions and decide how to allocate the funds. Attendees at both the March and July public listening sessions expressed their appreciation for the Town’s outreach efforts, the openness of the discussions, and the mutual respect and appreciation of all the participants.