Welcoming New Girl Scouts

Local Girl Scout Service Unit 154 would like to welcome your girls to join Girl Scouts this year. We will be holding meetings after school for grades K through 5 in the elementary school, and will choose the day of the week when all registrations have been received. We have other troops in place but are happy to create new ones depending on the interest. Please call Robin Conner at the Girl Scout council at 518-489-8110 x153 and she will be able to help you get registered and get you into a troop in our area.