Troy City Councilwoman Guilty of Absentee Ballot Fraud

The U.S. District Court in Albany announced on Wednesday, May 8, that Troy City Councilwoman Kim Ashe-McPherson has plead guilty to a felony count of submitting fraudulent absentee ballots in last year’s primary and general elections. As part of the plea, she has agreed to resign from the Council within 30 days. She has represented North Troy for seven years.

The plea is part of a federal grand jury investigation into ballot-fraud allegations in Rensselaer County.

Hoosick Falls Connection

Ms. Ashe-McPherson is the brother of former Hoosick Falls Police Chief Robert Ashe, who is also part of the investigation. It was for that reason he was suspended last December and resigned in April, after pleading guilty to separate criminal investigation involving the appropriate removal of evidence. Mr. Ashe has not yet been charged in the ballot-fraud case.