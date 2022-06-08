More Clarity on Proposed Town Code Changes in Brunswick

by Doug La Rocque

It was more of what was not on the agenda that made news at the Thursday, June 2 Brunswick Planning Board meeting than what was on it. In particular, Planning Board Attorney Andy Gilchrist outlined some of the proposed changes to Town code in relation to multi-family dwellings and where they could be located.

Currently a number of locally zoned parcels have what is called an overlay attached to them. That means the restrictions or permitted uses for that zoned area can be altered if there is, say, an agricultural overlay as well. Anything allowed in the overlaid district would also permitted. These overlays, while well intended, have on occasion created some controversy, most recently involving the