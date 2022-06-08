Esme’s Stories: A Magical Journey

Make-A-Wish Art Exhibition

by Amy Modesti

Since 1987, Make-A-Wish Northeast New York has granted more than 2,000 wishes to children fighting illnesses throughout the local area. These wishes aim to bring hope and joy to the child, their family and those involved in its fulfillment.

Saturday, May 7, the first of its kind Make-A-Wish art exhibition was fulfilled at The Arts Center of the Capital Region for 11-year-old Troy resident Esme Savoie. Savoie, a storyteller, fights intractable epilepsy and other health challenges that inhibit her ability to speak, walk and eat. Using only an eye gaze as a means of communication, it took several years for Savoie to communicate what she wanted for her wish.