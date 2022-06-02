Elks Care, Elks Share

by Amy Modesti

On Monday, May 30, the Brunswick Elks Club #2556 continued their tradition of caring about the community and sharing their love of remembering our fallen veterans with their annual Memorial Day chicken dinner to-go event.

“It’s an annual Memorial Day event and most of the proceeds go towards New York State Major Projects; the Cerebral Palsy Home Service Program,” said Exalted Ruler of Elks Mike Pendergast. Over 200 dinners were sold.

Event goers also took part in a raffle for a chance to win $200 worth of lottery tickets and $100 cash to benefit the CP Home Service Program, put on by the Ladies Auxiliary.

Brunswick Elks Club #2556 will present a corned beef dinner on Friday, June 3 and a clam steam luncheon Sunday, June 12. Reservations are required for both, and can be made by contacting Mike Pendergast at 518-286-1645.