Traffic Concerns Linger at Aldi Site in Brunswick

by Doug La Rocque

David Leon’s representatives, MJ Engineering, were back before the Brunswick Planning Board on Thursday evening, May 12, with a new rendering of what the proposed addition of an Aroma Joe’s Coffee Drive Thru would look like. The problem the Planners have is that it is not just drive thru but has a walk up window as well. Several members of the Board voiced their concern about pedestrians crossing an increased traffic flow, particularly since the rendering did not show any crosswalks or other protective features leading to that walk up window.