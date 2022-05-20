Play Ball on Troy City Streets

By a unanimous 7-0 vote, The Troy City Council on Thursday evening, May 19, approved an amendment to what Council President Carmella Mantello referred to as “an archaic law” that said “no person shall play ball in any of the streets of the City.” In her press release, Council President Mantello said after a recent neighborhood issue where a resident who was upset regarding local children playing ball in the street contacted code enforcement, the code enforcement officer mentioned to me he was issuing a citation to the homeowner of the basketball hoop in front of the owner’s home and referred me to this city code. You could only imagine my response. “I was shocked and was unaware of this archaic code,” Mantello added. “We are working so hard to keep our youth active and away from illegal activities, yet we have a local law on the books discouraging our youth from everyday activities like playing ball on our streets. That’s ridiculous.”

Mantello initially proposed a complete repeal of the law but said after conversations with the Troy Police and Corporation Counsel, it was expressed even though rarely used we should add language that says only if a person unduly or unsafely obstructs the free flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic law enforcement will officials have the option of enforcement.

The legislation now goes to Mayor Patrick Madden who has ten days to sign or veto it.