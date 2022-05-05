New Tamarac Elementary Principal Named

Brunswick Brittonkill Central School District is pleased to announce that Kelly Onorato has been named the new principal of Tamarac Elementary School.

Onorato, a resident of Brunswick, is currently the assistant principal at Tamarac Elementary. She replaces Mr. Richard Pogue, who is retiring after 16 years in the District.

Mrs. Onorato is bringing to the position 17 years experience in education. Kelly provided services to students in grades K-12 as a speech-language pathologist during her first 10 years in education. Kelly worked as a speech-language pathologist in the Brunswick Central School District for 8 years. In addition to providing speech-language services to the students in Brunswick, she provided assistive technology services, served as a member of the District Technology Committee, and coached the Tamarac Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Team in the Fall of 2008.

Most recently, Kelly has worked in the New York State Education Department’s Office of Special Education. During this time, she has been involved in the development of special education policy across a range of topics including: assistive technology, testing accommodations, and meeting the needs of students with dyslexia. Kelly has also coordinated activities around data analysis, stakeholder engagement, and submission of New York State’s IDEA Part B State Performance Plan and Annual Performance Report, which reports New York State’s progress on the education of students with disabilities. Additionally, she has been involved in projects centered around providing instruction and interventions to students within a multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS).

Kelly is a proud graduate of Tamarac High School. After high school, she went on to earn her B.S. in Communication Disorders and Sciences and New York State certification as a Teacher of the Speech and Hearing Handicapped (TSHH) from SUNY Geneseo. Kelly earned her M.S. in Ed. in Speech Language Pathology from The College of Saint Rose. She returned to The College of Saint Rose to earn her Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership and New York State certification as a School Building Leader. In her pursuit of School Building Leader certification, Kelly completed an administrative internship at Tamarac Elementary School in the Fall of 2020.

Kelly lives in the Brunswick Central School District. Her husband is a Tamarac teacher and coach, and Kelly’s children also attend Tamarac schools. Kelly and her family care deeply about this community, and she is eager to use the professional knowledge and leadership skills she has cultivated to serve the students and families in Brunswick as Elementary Principal. She carries the belief that student learning drives everything we do and shares the Brunswick Central School District’s commitment to provide an excellent education to all students.