John W. Crook Jr.

Brunswick – John W. “Jack” Crook Jr., 86, a longtime resident of Brunswick, passed away peacefully Monday, May 16, 2022, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy with his family by his side, following a short illness.

Born in Liberty, New York, April 25, 1936, Jack is the son of the late John W. and Viola (Muthig) Crook Sr. and the loving husband, for over 66 years, of Joan M. (Rifenburg) Crook of Brunswick, who survives.

Jack attended Troy City Schools. He entered the workforce as a young man and worked at several area businesses, where he learned and honed his automotive and mechanical repair skills. Jack earned the friendship and appreciation of the many whose houses he kept warm while working as a service technician for the Hastings Oil Company in Albia. After more than 35 years of service, through all types of weather and seasons, he retired in 2004.

Jack was known for his love of Major League Baseball and NASCAR. He was a devoted NY Yankees fan and loved making the trip to Yankee Stadium to see a live game. He was also an avid fan of his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt Sr., and traveled all over with his son, John, and friends to watch stock car racing. Jack loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting. He and Joan spent many years traveling and camping on the east coast as members of the Wandering Wings Camping Club.

In addition to his wife, Joan, Jack is survived by his children, Joyce and Jim Fillmore of Rhode Island, Janet and Jaime Thomas of Speigletown, Julie Oppe of Brunswick, and John Crook of Troy, his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Brian Mortimer of Brunswick, a brother-in-law, Bill Smith of Brunswick, three grandchildren, Jennifer Thomas, Zachary Oppe, and Kayla Oppe, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Smith and Gina Brownell, a brother, Richard Crook, a grandson, Gregory Thomas, and a sister-in-law, Ann Smith.

Relatives are invited to call at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7, located in Raymertown, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm. A funeral service for Jack will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10 am with Fr. Tom Morrette officiating. Burial will follow in Eagle Mills Cemetery in Brunswick.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY 12205, in memory of John W. “Jack” Crook.