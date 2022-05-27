Brunswick Walmart Fire

Late Thursday evening several fire departments responded to a working fire at the Walmart store on Hoosick Road (NYS Route 7) in Brunswick. According to fire officials the blaze started in some dog bedding. The fire was quickly knocked down by the Brunswick 1 firefighters, however the store suffered from both smoke and water damge. It was closed on Friday, and as of this point, a date for it to re-open has not been announced.

Those who need to pick up prescriptions at the pharmacy are invited to call 518-279-0699. According to the store, arrangements are being made to use the outside pick up service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Rensselaer County Fire Investigators and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.