Brunswick Town Council Meeting

Ready to Review Code Changes

by Doug La Rocque

More than a year into a moratorium on two-family and multi-family construction in the Town, Supervisor Phil Herrington announced at the Thursday, April 14 Town Council meeting, the proposed changes are nearly complete, and scheduled a Council Workshop for Tuesday, April 26 at 6 pm. This workshop is open to the public, but no comments will be entertained — those will be heard when a public hearing is scheduled.

The moratorium came to be because of many complaints about overcrowding in some areas of the Town along with comments that these multi-family dwellings were being proposed for some rural and agricultural areas. Since the moratorium’s enactment, a group of public officials and Town attorneys and the LaBerge Group have been meeting on a weekly basis to identify the issues that needed to be addressed and put together proposed solutions. That work is now complete.