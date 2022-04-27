Aldi Site Change Deemed a Major Revision

by Doug La Rocque

When the developer of the new Aldi store site currently under construction along Hoosick Road first approached the Brunswick Planning Board at their April 7 meeting, they proposed what they considered to be a minor buildout change. At the Planners’ Thursday, April 21 meeting, they informed David Leon’s representatives that changing the size of the Wendy’s fast food restaurant, modifying the parking, adding for electric vehicle charging stations and sticking an Aroma Joe’s drive thru coffee site between the Aldi and Planet Fitness building was indeed a major site change, and would require reviewing the environmental effects of the proposal, as well as another public hearing. Some of the prosed parking lot changes would also require a new review by the Zoning Board of Appeals, which would also dictate a public hearing.