Verizon Cell Tower Extension Placed on Hold in Brunswick

by Doug La Rocque

The application by Blue Sky Towers III, representing Verizon Wireless, to increase the height of the cell tower under construction on property at the corner of Creek Road and Menemsha Lane has been deemed by the Planning Board and the Brunswick Building Department to be incomplete. That determination was made prior to the Board’s March 17 meeting, important because under Federal Communications Commission guidelines, the Planners had only 30 days to act on the application. By deeming it to be incomplete, that so called shot clock is suspended.

The original tower application was for a 105 foot structure, but meet with vehement opposition from area residents, and the Planning Board eventually approved an 85 foot tower, placed in a stand of pine trees, and disguised to look like a tree. It has been indicated that any extension back to 105 feet would have to face another public hearing.