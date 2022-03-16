Poestenkill ARPA Information Sessions

Poestenkill has received $230,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act fiscal recovery funds, some of which has been used for the Town’s Comprehensive Plan and the highway department. An additional $230,000 is anticipated later this year.
This is a lot of money for a small town. It needs to be used town-wide, fairly, sensibly and responsibly. Although deciding how to allocate the funds is ultimately the Town Council’s responsibility, the community’s thoughts and views are really important.
You must be logged in to view this article.