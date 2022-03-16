Poestenkill ARPA Information Sessions

Poestenkill has received $230,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act fiscal recovery funds, some of which has been used for the Town’s Comprehensive Plan and the highway department. An additional $230,000 is anticipated later this year.

This is a lot of money for a small town. It needs to be used town-wide, fairly, sensibly and responsibly. Although deciding how to allocate the funds is ultimately the Town Council’s responsibility, the community’s thoughts and views are really important.