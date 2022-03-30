HVCC No Cost Summer Courses for HS Students 

Submitted by Hudson Valley Community College

Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) will offer more than 50 college-level courses for rising high school juniors and seniors this summer with an added incentive: tuition and fees will be completely funded through a college scholarship, and textbooks will be provided at no cost for students. The scholarship offer covers up to eight credits.

The same incentive was offered last year, and nearly 1,000 students from around the Capital Region took advantage of the opportunity.

“We want to do everything in our power to make our summer College in the High School courses even more accessible,” said President Roger Ramsammy. “By offering a full scholarship on tuition and providing open educational resources or free textbooks, we are offering an incredible opportunity for students to get a jump start on their college career while still in high school.”