Hasselwander Indicted on Murder and Strangulation Charges

Remanded Back to Jail Without Bail

by Doug La Rocque

22-year-old Ian Hasselwander was arraigned Tuesday afternoon, March 15, in Rensselaer County Court before Judge Jennifer Sober on one count of Murder in the 2nd Degree and one count of Strangulation in the 1st Degree. Hasselwander pled not guilty to both counts. Judge Sober set April 29 as the tentative date for further proceedings and remanded Hasselwander back to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail until such time. Hasselwander was arrested by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office on March 4 in connection with the disappearance and subsequent death of 20-year-old Morgan Bates of Eagle Bridge.