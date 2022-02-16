Brunswick Town Council Looks to Extend Multi-Family Housing Moratorium

May Not Need Six More Months

by Doug La Rocque

It was a year ago when many Town residents and the Brunswick Planning Board expressed their concern to the Town Council about the number of two-family dwellings and apartment buildings proposed for construction. Some of these proposed sites were in areas where Town code allowed for such development, but perhaps did not conform with the tenure of the neighborhood. In response, the Town Council enacted a six-month moratorium on such development while they looked into amending the Codes. The first six months passed and last August it was extended for another six months. At the Council’s Thursday, February 10 meeting, a local law to extend the moratorium another six months was introduced, however Town Supervisor Phil Herrington stated those working on the revisions were nearly complete and did not anticipate needing the full extension. Once finished, the code changes must go to a public hearing before the full Board can consider adopting the revisions.