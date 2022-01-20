Tamarac Boys Basketball #1 in the State

by Doug La Rocque

A mere three weeks ago, those in the Wasaren League knew the Tamarac Boys Varsity Basketball team was good; now the entire State knows it. In a tournament in Rome, NY, the Bengals defeated what was then the top team in the whole State, Utica Academy of Science. Since then, they have also knocked off one of the perennial basketball powers in the Capital Region, the Class AA Shaker Bison. That and their continued dominance in the league has made people take notice, so much so that in the weekly ratings of all teams in the State (including parochial and New York City schools) the Bengals were labeled