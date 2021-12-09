The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Latest PFOA/PFOS Testing Finds Three New Contaminated Wells in Poestenkill

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by the Rensselaer County Department of Health

A seventh round of sampling of properties in Poestenkill for PFOA has been concluded, with three new properties found to have levels of PFOA above the state-permitted levels, County officials announced on Thursday, December 2.

The results were finalized Wednesday and prepared for public release. The seventh round of testing results follows a sixth round last month in which no new properties were found to be

You must be logged in to view this article.