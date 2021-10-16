The Latest News From The Eastwick Press

Two More Wells in Poestenkill Test Positive For Higher than Permitted Levels of PFOA

This brings it to four, the number of private wells found to have been contaminated along with the Algonquin Middle School. No source of the contamination has been determined yet and more testing is underway. Read the complete story here.

The Town of Hoosick will Seek a Moratorium on Marijuana Sales Instead of Simply Opting Out

The Town Board wants more guidance from New York State and wishes to establish where such dispensaries may be located by adopting changes to the town zoning code. The Board plans to officially opt out of any on site consumption.

New Brunswick Budget Holds The Line on Taxes

Presented to the Town Board at their Thursday evening meeting, Supervisor Phil Herrington’s budget proposal calls for no change in the tax rate. Spending in the budget is up, but so are revenues, which allowed for the 0% tax change.

New Rensco Budget Calls for 10% Tax Cut

Delivered to the Rensselaer County Legislature on Thursday, the budget maintains the level of county services and is the fourth consecutive year County Executive Steve McLaughlin has proposed budgets that cut taxes. Read the complete story here.

Petersburgh PFOA Meeting Changed

The lead attorney in the PFOA Class Action suit settlement will meet with the public at 6 pm on Monday, October 18 at the PVMCC.

The Meet the Candidates forum, scheduled of Saturday, October 23 has been canceled.