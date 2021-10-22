Open this week’s newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image.
Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Stephen Schwarz of the firm Faraci Lange spoke at an informational meeting in Petersburgh on Monday evening about the class action lawsuit against Taconic for compensation for PFOA contamination. Taconic has agreed to pay a total of $23.5 million in compensation. Those who are eligible include homeowners of houses in the Water District or houses […]
Two More Wells in Poestenkill Test Positive For Higher than Permitted Levels of PFOA This brings it to four, the number of private wells found to have been contaminated along with the Algonquin Middle School. No source of the contamination has been determined yet and more testing is underway. Read the complete story here. The […]
On Friday morning, October 1, New York State conducted its final inspection and gave the new Berlin Ambulance, operated by Taconic Valley Ambulance, the go ahead. The ambulance was placed in service at midday Friday, and will begin to answer calls
Contributed by Coach Paul Slaver A great team win from BNL varsity volleyball! The girls played as a team, moving around the court and defeating Cambridge in 3 sets. The girls kept serving up aces with 5 from Macayla Roberts and 3 from both Bailey Catlin and Ciera Jaegar. Alexis Rifenburg, Riley Smith, Acsha Bray and Jayelyn Goodermote […]
Budget Passes With 1.36% Tax Levy Increase by Alex Brooks The final version of the Budget for the 2019-20 school year was approved by the Hoosick Falls School board at its April 18 meeting. You must be logged in to view this article.
HFCS Unveils First Draft of 2019-20 Budget by Alex Brooks Hoosick Falls Central Schools Business Administrator Emily Sanders presented a first draft of next year’s budget, which showed a total increase in spending of 0.4%, or $102,097. You must be logged in to view this article.
Leave a Reply