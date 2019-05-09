The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Naturalization Ceremony At Tamarac High School

By Amy Modesti 

Tamarac High School hosted its first-ever naturalization ceremony, on Thursday, May 2. Seventeen individuals from Iraq, Russia, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Afghanistan, Trinidad and Nigeria became U.S. citizens. 

